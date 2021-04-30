Money Plant Token (MPT) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Money Plant Token (CURRENCY:MPT) traded up 399.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Money Plant Token has a total market cap of $5,150.44 and approximately $497.00 worth of Money Plant Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Money Plant Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Money Plant Token has traded up 410.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Money Plant Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.64 or 0.04785587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00063994 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Money Plant Token

Money Plant Token (CRYPTO:MPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2018. Money Plant Token’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,768 coins. Money Plant Token’s official message board is medium.com/@mpteth/launch-16c545191902?sk=2af7da8371b6f7a7ed6de8ac0471dedc . The official website for Money Plant Token is moneyplanttoken.io . Money Plant Token’s official Twitter account is @MEDIA_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEDIA Protocol aims to break the connection between content publishers and consumers by creating a direct economy for the exchange of content, data, and incentives, including financial incentives. The platform enables publishers, brands and content creators to deliver the most relevant content in pursuit of a more transparent, efficient and enjoyable online experience. “

Money Plant Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Money Plant Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Money Plant Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Money Plant Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Money Plant Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Money Plant Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.