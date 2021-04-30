MoneyGram International (MGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect MoneyGram International to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million. On average, analysts expect MoneyGram International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $562.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75.

Several analysts recently commented on MGI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

