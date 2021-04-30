Monkey Project Market Cap Tops $2.01 Million (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $27,438.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,422,567 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

