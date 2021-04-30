Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $24,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.26.

MNST stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.53. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

