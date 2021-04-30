Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,342 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,669,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $67,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.26.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.