Morgan Stanley Acquires 66,428 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

NYSE:XHR opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.