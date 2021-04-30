Morgan Stanley Acquires Shares of 14,085 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $40.31 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90.

