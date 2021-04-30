Morgan Stanley Boosts Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $37.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeereddi Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 640,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Altice USA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.