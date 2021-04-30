Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth $3,401,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4,846.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

FDIS stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $81.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36.

