Morgan Stanley Boosts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $36.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $36.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $243,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

