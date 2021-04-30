Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 170.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.99% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000.

Shares of KCE stock opened at $90.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $90.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

