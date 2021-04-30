Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of The Joint worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Joint by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JYNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $398,764.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,401.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $56.91 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.37 million, a P/E ratio of 210.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

