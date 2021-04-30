Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536,813 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Transocean worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Transocean by 201.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. Transocean’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIG. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.