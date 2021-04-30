Morgan Stanley Boosts Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $25.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.34.

TS traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. 37,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Tenaris by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Tenaris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

