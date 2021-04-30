Morgan Stanley Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $131.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.
Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.19. 10,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,224. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,501,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068,453 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $7,205,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $554,073,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Waste Connections by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 59.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,043,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.