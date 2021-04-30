Morgan Stanley Boosts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $131.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.19. 10,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,224. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,501,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068,453 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $7,205,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $554,073,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Waste Connections by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 59.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,043,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

