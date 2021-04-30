Morgan Stanley Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $88.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 164,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -86.87 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter worth $1,019,202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,696.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,203,643 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082,941 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1,949.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,444,864 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $275,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081,673 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $316,494,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,174,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

