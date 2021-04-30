Morgan Stanley Buys 13,427 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,317,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,082 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares during the period.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCMD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.