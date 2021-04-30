Morgan Stanley Buys 23,527 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDGL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.79. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $138.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

