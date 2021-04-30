Morgan Stanley Buys 28,533 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Hamilton Lane worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLNE opened at $92.31 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

