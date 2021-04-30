Morgan Stanley Buys 50,223 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barclays were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

