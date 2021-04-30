Morgan Stanley Buys 90,117 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 232.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Cannae worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cannae by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $863,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.