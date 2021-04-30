Morgan Stanley Buys 9,565 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $114.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $143.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.