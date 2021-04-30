Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Energizer worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Energizer by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.