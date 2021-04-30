Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ IFFT opened at $50.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

