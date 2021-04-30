Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Silgan worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 77,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLGN. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

