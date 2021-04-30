Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of GMS worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter worth $2,783,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in GMS by 69.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in GMS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Truist upped their price objective on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

