Morgan Stanley Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,254 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter.

FNCL opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

