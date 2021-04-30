Morgan Stanley Has $5.54 Million Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 119.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,655 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.95% of AngioDynamics worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,557,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 343,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 212,252 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth $2,835,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at about $857,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $923.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.