Morgan Stanley Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Unisys worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UIS opened at $23.97 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

