Morgan Stanley Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) by 163,641.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Betterware de Mexico were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 24.08. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $48.75.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.71 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.27%.

BWMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

