Morgan Stanley Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 741.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,562 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Silvergate Capital worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $7,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $111.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 103.11 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

