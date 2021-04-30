Morgan Stanley Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,882 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Post worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POST stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,796.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

