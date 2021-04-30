Morgan Stanley Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.67% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CMCT opened at $11.25 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.00%.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.