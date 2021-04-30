Morgan Stanley Has $5.68 Million Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,184 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Vector Group worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR opened at $12.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.