Morgan Stanley Has $5.74 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of IVOG opened at $205.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $118.25 and a 1 year high of $207.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.65.

