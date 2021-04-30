Morgan Stanley Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,222 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,696,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after purchasing an additional 427,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,750,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.