Morgan Stanley Has $5.82 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.24% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLTR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 331,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.38 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

