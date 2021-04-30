Morgan Stanley Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 430,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Steelcase worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Steelcase by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS opened at $14.11 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

