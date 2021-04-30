Morgan Stanley Has $5.85 Million Stake in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of MorphoSys worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MorphoSys by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $23.25 on Friday. MorphoSys AG has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.72 and a beta of 1.03.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

