Morgan Stanley Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of AXIS Capital worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $55.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

