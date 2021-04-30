Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Global Net Lease worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNL opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

