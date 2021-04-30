Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 113.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of The Howard Hughes worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 955,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after buying an additional 89,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $109.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

