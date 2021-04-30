Morgan Stanley Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $57.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $51.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -138.48 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 139,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 186.1% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.