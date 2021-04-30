Morgan Stanley Increases Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $26.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

OUT stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.16, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 6,693.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,453 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,519,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,424,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,992,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,719 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,961,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

