Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Autoliv worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $3,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $102.90 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $107.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

