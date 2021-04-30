Morgan Stanley Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $110.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXRH. BTIG Research upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,020. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.89. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $104.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

