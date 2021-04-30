Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.53% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of JPXN opened at $72.55 on Friday. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80.

About iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

