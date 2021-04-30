Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

