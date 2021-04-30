Morgan Stanley Purchases 101,686 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Northwest Bancshares worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $66,740.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,672.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

