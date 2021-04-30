Morgan Stanley Purchases 119,895 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.46% of ESSA Pharma worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,869,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 90,149 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $32.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPIX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

ESSA Pharma Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

